Aviva PLC Purchases 88,953 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Crown worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

