Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,530 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.9 %

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of IR opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

