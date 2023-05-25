Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,360.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,360.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,991 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.