Aviva PLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 979,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 668,822 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in H World Group by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 578,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 405,759 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,523,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.44 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

