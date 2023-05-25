Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $408.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.66 and its 200 day moving average is $388.00. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

