Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 19,369 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

