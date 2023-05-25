The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,923,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,328,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

