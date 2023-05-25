Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,365 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

