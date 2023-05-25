Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.17 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 575,994 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after buying an additional 568,972 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

DBX opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,377.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

