Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.58 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

