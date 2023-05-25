Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 129,618 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3,778.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 164,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 160,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PCAR stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.