Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETN opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

