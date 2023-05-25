Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $224,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

