Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.