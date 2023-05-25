Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

