Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.
WIW stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
