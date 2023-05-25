Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

WIW stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 743,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

