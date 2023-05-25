Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance
RBA stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
In related news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
