Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

