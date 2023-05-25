Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% yr/yr to $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Genesco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GCO opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Genesco has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $66.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

