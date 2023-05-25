Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.