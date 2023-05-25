Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
- Pfizer Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.