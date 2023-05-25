Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

