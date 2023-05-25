Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

