Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

