Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,168,262 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,757,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,168,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $165,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 1.5 %

BCE Increases Dividend

NYSE BCE opened at $45.87 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.