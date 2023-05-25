HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 98,409 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,044,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

