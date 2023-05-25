HRT Financial LP Purchases 27,904 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 2.58% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 45.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the third quarter worth $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 251.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter worth $308,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DXD opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

