HRT Financial LP Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 457.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,531 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

