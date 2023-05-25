379,566 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 379,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

