14,294 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $299.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.