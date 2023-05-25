HRT Financial LP Acquires 24,757 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 321.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

