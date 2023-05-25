HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $191.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

