Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 383,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 142,980 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

EMN stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

