HRT Financial LP Sells 91,443 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,443 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

