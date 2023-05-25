Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,282 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

