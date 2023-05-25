90,920 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

