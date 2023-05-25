HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 306,381 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

