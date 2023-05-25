HRT Financial LP Grows Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 374.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,919 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

