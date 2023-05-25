Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,270 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

