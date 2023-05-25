HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,843 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

