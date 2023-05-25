HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 318,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 271,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.2 %

TNK opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.