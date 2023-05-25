HRT Financial LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.26% of Monro worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MNRO opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

