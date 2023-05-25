200,004 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

