119,854 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

