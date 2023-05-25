Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 169 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

