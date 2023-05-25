Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.11.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

