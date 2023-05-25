Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

