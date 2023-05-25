Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

