Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.85 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $193.56 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

