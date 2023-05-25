O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Olin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.