Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

