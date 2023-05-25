O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waters by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $318.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

