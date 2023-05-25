O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 286,942 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,942 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

CE stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

