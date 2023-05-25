O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 957.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 287,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

